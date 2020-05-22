Meal distribution sites closed on Memorial Day

Calvert County Public Schools meal distribution sites will be closed on Memorial Day, May 25. To ensure students continue to receive the nutrition they need during this closure, additional meal kits will be distributed on Wednesday, May 20, at all four Grab ‘n Go locations. Meal service will resume on Wednesday, May 27, and subsequently follow the regular schedule of distribution on Mondays and Wednesdays.
Grab ‘n Go meal service is available from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the following locations:
•Windy Hill Middle School Parking Lot (bus drop-off area): 9560 Boyds Turn Rd. Owings, MD 20736
•Calvert High School Parking Lot: 520 Fox Run Blvd. Prince Frederick, MD 20678
•GPS Address: 600 Dares Beach Rd. Prince Frederick, MD 20678
•Southern Middle School Parking Lot:
9615 H.G. Trueman Rd. Lusby, MD 20657
•Patuxent High School Parking Lot:
12485 Southern Connector Blvd. Lusby, MD 20657.