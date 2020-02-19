Natural Resources Division Chief Karyn Molines recently received state recognition for completing Certified Climate Change Professional training. She is one of 40 individuals in the first graduating class recognized by the Association of Climate Change Officers.
The graduates were presented State of Maryland and ACCO co-endorsed certificates Thursday, Jan. 29 and were recognized by Gov. Hogan, Comptroller Peter Franchot, Treasurer Nancy Kopp and Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Jeannie Riccio.
To become a CC-P, participants went through six days of training provided through the Maryland Climate Leadership Academy and satisfied credentialing requirements, including passing four exams and satisfying 14 hours of elective requirements.
The CC-P is the credential administered by ACCO for practitioners reflecting dedication to competency in the fundamentals of climate change preparedness and strategic planning.
“I am proud of Karyn for continuing to learn and develop best practices that could be implemented locally to help mitigate potential challenges of climate change,” said Parks & Recreation Director Shannon Nazzal. “Having staff trained on the challenges of climate change is an important initiative we are taking to ensure Calvert County remains an excellent place to live, work and play.”
“I am honored that I was given this opportunity to become a Certified Climate Change Professional through the Maryland Climate Leadership Academy,” said Molines.
“This experience has better prepared me to be a leader in promoting actions to manage best and preserve our natural and cultural resources.”
