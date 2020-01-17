About 100 “Little Free Libraries” will be installed by Southern Maryland Meats within the next six months, the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission announced Tuesday.
Little Free Libraries are tiny, weatherproof boxes placed in parks, playgrounds, schools, neighborhood areas and other public spaces that supply reading material to anyone interested, 24/7. There are over 90,000 Little Free Libraries globally, according to the nonprofit.
Craig Sewell, the marketing and livestock manager at Southern Maryland Meats, said he hopes to “develop a relationship” with local communities by building the libraries, which will be decorated as red barns and embossed with the SMM logo. Sewell said he was inspired by Little Free Libraries in his community in Anne Arundel county, which were placed near playgrounds and public spaces and maintained by local scout troops.
Scout troops, 4-H clubs, HOAs, Rotary clubs, Lions clubs and schools are welcome to volunteer as library stewards, according to a release from the SMADC.
“We will supply the Little Free Libraries, and the stewards will maintain them, keep them orderly,” Sewell said. He added the stewards would also be responsible for providing books, which he said would “over the long term, make [the selection] more reflective of the community.”
The libraries will be placed throughout St. Mary’s, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties.
Southern Maryland Meats is a division of the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission, which focuses on locally sourced meat products. The SMADC is currently developing a Regional Agricultural Center and meat processing facility, which St. Mary’s County was awarded a $1 million grant to develop in Charlotte Hall.
“When they see our product, maybe they’ll give it a try,” Sewell said of community members who see SMM’s logo on the libraries. “Locally sourced meats are healthier, tastier, better for the local economy.”
Organizations and individuals interested in becoming a Little Free Library steward or host are encouraged to contact SMM Program Manager Craig Sewell at 240-528-8850, ext. 314, or csewell@smadc.com or contact Rachel Norris at 240-528-8850, ext. 306, or rnorris@smadc.com.