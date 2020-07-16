Murder suspect indicted by Calvert grand jury

The man accused in the early June murder of a Prince Frederick woman was indicted Monday by a Calvert County grand jury, according to court records.
The defendant, David Harold Johnson, 48, remains incarcerated and has been held without bond since his arrest June 9 in connection with the death of Rose M. Long. The victim was discovered deceased by relatives inside her Barstow Road residence the previous day.
“Troopers found evidence of an assault,” a police report stated. The inside of Long’s home was in disarray and her car was missing.
Johnson was apprehended near Skinners Turn Road in Owings while driving Long’s maroon 2000 Toyota Camry. A motorist who had seen a police dispatch regarding Long’s missing vehicle.
Court records indicate Johnson was living in a house about one block away from Long at the time she was murdered. Maryland State Police investigators said they believe Long had paid Johnson to mow her lawn the day she was murdered.
Johnson was indicted on 12 felony counts — first- and second-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree rape, second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense, home invasion, carjacking, robbery, third-degree burglary, theft $1,500 to under $25,000 and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.
Johnson is being represented by attorney Natalie Ann McKeown Finegar.
Prosecution of the case is being handled by Calvert County State's Attorney Robert Harvey.
Court records show Johnson had spent time in Maryland Correctional Institution after pleading guilty to armed robbery in Anne Arundel County. A docket summary indicated he was on probation when Long’s murder occurred.
Long, who was 71 at the time of her death, was remembered during her June 19 funeral for her work as a crisis intervention counselor with the Calvert County Health Department. She also worked as a substitute food service worker for Calvert County Public Schools.
In eulogizing her, Patuxent United Methodist Church Pastor Bryan Fleet declared, “her enthusiasm is etched in our hearts.”