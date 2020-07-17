The Arc Southern Maryland to begin new program
The Arc Southern Maryland recently announced a new program designed specifically to offer services to children and families.
The Children and Family Services program will provide funding for family arranged respite, personal supports services and one-time funding for camps, assistive technology, American Disabilities Act remodeling, and specific training for families.
Applications for funding must be made through the Developmental Disabilities Administration. Once funding has been approved, an application for Children and Family Services can then be made.
For more information, contact Carol Osborne at 301-972-7809 or cosborne@arcsomd.org, or to submit an application, contact Caroline Blackmer at 301-475-5652 ext. 103.
Emergency food, shelter funding available
Calvert County is currently accepting applications for federal funds through two emergency food and shelter programs through Friday, July 31.
The county has been awarded federal funds through the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency in the amount of $13,956. In addition, the county has also been awarded $10,599 for CARES funding.
A local board made up of representatives from local government, churches and nonprofit agencies including United Way of Calvert County, will determine how the funds are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area, and will make recommendations on which agencies will receive the funds.
Local agencies submitting applications must:
• Be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government.
• Be eligible to receive federal funds.
• Have an accounting system
• Practice nondiscrimination
• Have demonstrated the capacity to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs.
• If they are a private voluntary, have a voluntary board.
For more information or to submit an application, contact Christine Michelsen at 410-535-2000 or uwadmin@unitedwaycalvert.org, or send applications to United Way House, 530 Main St., PO Box 560, Prince Frederick MD., 20678.
CSM opens for limited services
The College of Southern Maryland will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays after moving to Phase 2 of its Return to Campus Plan.
Students seeking services from admissions, advising, computer labs, counseling, disability support services, financial assistance, the registrar’s office or veteran’s affairs will be allowed on campus by appointment only. Students who need to visit the bursar’s office or the college store at the La Plata campus do not need an appointment.
To make an appointment, contact 301-934-2251 or go to csmd.edu/letstalk, or for more information on the plan, go to https://ready.csmd.edu/covid-19/return-to-campus-plan.
Park Quest heads to Calvert cliffs
Calvert Cliffs State Park will host "Mindfulness and the Miocene" as part of Park Quest 2020.
Residents are challenged to visit and explore Maryland’s state parks and complete as many of the DIY Park Quest activities as you can. All activities are self-guided and can be done at your own pace with your family.
Park Quest activities will be available until Oct. 31, 2020.
The park is located at 10540 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby.
For more information, go to https://dnr.maryland.gov/parkquest/Pages/Home.aspx.
Water park open to residents
The Chesapeake Beach waterpark is now open to Calvert County residents only.
“Providing a safe environment and enjoyable guest experience for you, your family and your guests is our top priority,” general manager Marilyn VanWagner.
The park, which is also open for swimming lessons or birthday parties, is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
For more information, go to www.chesapeakebeachwaterpark.com.
Library reopens book return, curbside pick-up
The Calvert Library has recently reopened its book returns for material drop-offs and restarted its curbside pick-up.
All previously checked out materials are due Saturday, Aug. 1.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to www.calvertlibrary.info.
Planning & Zoning announces new fees
The Department of Planning & Zoning recently announced a new fee structure, which will address the costs of critical services provided by the department and ensures fees are current and comparable with those of surrounding jurisdictions.
Planning and Zoning will also transition the voluntary conceptual site plan review process to a mandatory one. The revised site plan process becomes a three-step process consistent with the current storm water management and subdivision review and approval processes. In addition, the conceptual site plan will be required to be approved by the Calvert County Planning Commission.
For more information or to see the complete fee schedule, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/PlanningZoningFees.
Chautauqua Series to feature Paul
College of Southern Maryland will post its Chautauqua Series featuring Equal Rights Amendment author Alice Paul on the Maryland Humanities website, Facebook page and YouTube channel through Sunday, July 19.
For more information, go to www.mdhumanities.org/programs/chautauqua/.
Calvert Marine Museum to reopen
After months of being closed due to the coronavirus, the Calvert Marine Museum will reopen to the public on Friday, July 17.
The museum will resume its regular hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
To adhere with social distancing guidelines, the museum will operate at reduced capacity and implement a 2-hour timed entry system beginning at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.
The museum and store will close between each session to allow for thorough sanitization of our indoor and outdoor spaces.
Visitors are also required to adhere to social distancing guidelines of remaining at least 6 feet from each other and the wearing masks for visitors ages 3 and older. There will also be several outdoor zones where guests will not need to wear facer coverings.
Admission is $9, $7 for seniors, military and AARP members, $4 for ages 5 to 12, free for ages 5 and under and members.
For more information or to reserve a time slot, go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/visit.
County to host free shredding event
The Calvert County Department of Public Works will host a free residential paper shredding event 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Northern High School, 2950 Chaneyville Road in Owings.
All paper must be removed from plastic bags and cardboard boxes prior to shredding. Paper clips and staples are acceptable. Binders and binder clips are not acceptable. There is no limit per resident and proof of residency is required. Certificates of destruction will be provided if requested. Businesses are prohibited from this event.
Proof of residency is required and residents are required to wear face masks and practice safe social distancing.
For information, call 410-326-0210 or go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Recycle.
Chautauqua Series to feature Terrell
College of Southern Maryland will host its Chautauqua Series featuring the first president of the National Association for Colored Women club's Mary Church Terrell 1 p.m. Monday, July 20.
A question and answer period will follow. The free virtual event will be posted on the Maryland Humanities website, Facebook page and YouTube channel through Sunday, July 26.
For more information, go to www.mdhumanities.org/programs/chautauqua/.
Kendi to discuss anti-racism book
Calvert Library will help host an online discussion by New York Times bestselling author Ibram X. Kendi 7 p.m. Monday, July 20. Kendi will discuss his book “How to Be an Antiracist” with Prince George’s Community College president Charlene M. Dukes, who is the first African-American woman to serve as president of the college.
The discussion will be streamed live on Crowdcast, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter/Periscope.
For more information or to register, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/ibram-x-kendi-on-how-to-be-an-antiracist-tickets-110866502694.
CSM to host class registration workshops
The College of Southern Maryland will hold a virtual workshop to assist students while registering for class 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21.
Registration is required to access Zoom information.
For more information or to register, go to www.csmd.edu/workshops.
CSM to host Transfer Thursdays
The College of Southern Maryland will assist students navigate their futures 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 23.
The free event will take via Zoom and registration is required.
For more information or to register, go to csmd.edu/transferthursdays.
CSM to host class registration workshops
The College of Southern Maryland will hold a virtual workshop to assist students while registering for class 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23.
Registration is required to access Zoom information.
For more information or to register, go to www.csmd.edu/workshops.
Verizon to hand out free backpacks
Verizon TCC stores will hand out free backpacks filled with school supplies 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 26, at its locations at 2975 Plaza Drive in Dunkirk and 11737 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby.
The backpacks will include pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, glue and more and each store will donate 180 backpacks on a first-come, first-served basis. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect.
The event is part of TCC's annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway campaign, which has donated more than 1 million backpacks since the program's inception in 2013.
For more information, go to https://locations.tccrocks.com/search.html.
Chautauqua Series to feature Hamer
College of Southern Maryland will host its Chautauqua Series featuring the co-founder of the Mississippi Freedom Party Fannie Lou Hamer 1 p.m. Monday, July 27.
A question and answer period will follow. The free virtual event will be posted on the Maryland Humanities website, Facebook page and YouTube channel through Sunday, Aug. 1.
For more information, go to www.mdhumanities.org/programs/chautauqua/.
CSM to host Transfer Thursdays
The College of Southern Maryland will assist students navigate their futures 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 30.
The free event will take via Zoom and registration is required.
For more information or to register, go to csmd.edu/transferthursdays.
CSM to host class registration workshops
The College of Southern Maryland will hold a virtual workshop to assist students while registering for class 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30.
Registration is required to access Zoom information.
For more information or to register, go to www.csmd.edu/workshops.
Bank to host calendar contest
Community Bank of the Chesapeake is accepting photographs for its annual calendar contest through July 31.
This year’s theme is “Celebrating 70 Years,” and photos can represent the community through landscapes, animals, local businesses and more. Photos will fill the 2021 calendar.
“Over the past 70 years, our community has grown, changed and thrived,” said Diane Hicks, senior vice president of director of marketing and communications at Community Bank of the Chesapeake. “Help us take a trip down memory lane with your photos from years’ past.”
At the end of the submission period, the community will have the opportunity to vote for their “People’s Choice” cover photo.
Each photo submitted must also include a signed release form to be accepted.
For more information, contact Stefanie Cusick at 240-427-1048 or cusicks@cbtc.com or go to www.cbtc.com.
CAASA offering mini-grants
The Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse is making a number of prevention mini-grants available to help local community groups provide alcohol and other drug-abuse prevention activities/programs.
Completed applications are due Friday, July 31.
For more information, call 410-535-3733 or to download an application, go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/caasa.
CSM extends online learning
The College of Southern Maryland announced that it will continue to operate remotely through Sunday, Aug. 16.
The college’s campuses remain restricted to pre-approved and authorized personnel.
“At times like this, it is difficult to find the words to address all the emotions that come with so many uncertainties,” CSM President Maureen Murphy said. “But we believe that we will get through these challenging days together, and we will be stronger for it, on the other side.”
Students should make sure they are monitoring their CSM student email accounts, as well as the MyLearning course shells for their individual courses, and stay in contact with their professors if they have any questions.
For more information, go www.csm.edu.
Nunalleo to headline Speaker Series
Francis Lukezic of the Maryland Archaeological Conservation Lab will discuss the Nunalleo excavation and cultural preservation and collaboration in southwest Alaska’s rapidly-changing climate 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.
The virtual discussion, which will be streamed on Facebook Watch, is part of the Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum Speaker Series.
For more information, call 410-586-1101 or go to www.jefpat.org.
Hospice to host Camp Phoenix
Calvert Hospice will hold its annual Camp Phoenix Sept. 12-13 at Kings Landing Park.
The camp is for children ages 7 to 15 who have lost a loved one. The program offers children the opportunity to express their feelings in a supportive and understanding environment. In addition to traditional camp activities, children participate in group discussions and activities.
Times will be announced soon for the camp
The cost of the camp is discounted to $60, and scholarships are available.
The deadline for registration is Aug. 28.
For more information, contact Jess Foster at 410-535-0892 ext. 2206 or jfoster@calverthospice.org, or go to https://calverthospice.org/childrens-programs.
Bison hunting to headline Speaker Series
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum assistant director Marieka Aksey will discuss bison hunting in northeast Wyoming 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7.
The virtual discussion, which will be streamed on Facebook Watch, is part of the Speaker Series.
For more information, call 410-586-1101 or go to www.jefpat.org.
ACLT to host triathlon
American Chestnut Land Trust will host a Parker’s Creek Challenge triathlon 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at 2650 Scientist’s Cliffs Road in Port Republic.
The event will consist of a 9-mile round trip bike ride, 2-mile run, 3-mile paddle and another 2-mile run.
The event is open to individuals and relay teams but is limited to the first 75 participants.
Prizes will be awarded for the top three finishers in each division. The cost is $50, $40 for members.
For more information, go to www.acltweb.org/index.php/event/2019-parkers-creek-challenge/.
CHF to host annual golf tourney
CalvertHealth Foundation will host its 31st annual Golf Classic Monday, Oct. 19, at a time to be determined at the Old South Golf Club, 699 Mt. Zion Marlboro Road in Lothian. The Sip & Swing will be held 1 to 3 p.m. with a food and wine tasting and golf clinics will cost $75.
Sponsorships are available.
For more information, call 410-414-4570 or go to www.calverthealthfoundation.org/Benefit-Golf-Classic.
Recreational oyster limits set
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources recently announced the rules for the 2020 recreational season, which takes place Thursday, Oct. 1, through Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
Individuals may catch oysters for recreational purposes only sunrise to noon Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and the limit is 100 per person per day.
Equestrian artifacts to headline Speaker Series
Sara Rivers-Cofield, who is the curator of federal collections for the Maryland Archaeological Conservation Lab, will discuss “Equestrian artifacts of the English tobacco colonies: Identification, manufacturing, trade and interpretation” 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.
The virtual discussion, which will be streamed on Facebook Watch, is part of the Speaker Series.
For more information, call 410-586-1101 or go to www.jefpat.org.
Census deadline extended
The deadline to fill out a 2020 U.S. Census form has been extended to Oct. 31, 2020.
The census ensures every resident is counted once, only once and in the right place. Data helps shape health decisions in the community, including how vaccines are allocated into communities, funding for nutrition-based services like school lunches and emergency medical services.
For more information, call 844-330-2020 or go to my2020census.gov.
County opens LinkedIn page
Calvert County government recently opened a new LinkedIn page to help residents stay connected. Citizens can explore the latest job openings, keep up with county projects, find news and updates, engage with county government and more.
“LinkedIn is an excellent tool to help further connect the county government with citizens,” former Communications & Media Relations Director Linda Vassallo said. “It is an ideal platform for collaborating with industry experts and creating an open dialogue between the government and the public to strengthen relations within our community.”
The page also provides insight into the inner workings of county government and can be conveniently accessed anytime or anywhere on mobile devices via the LinkedIn app.
For more information, go to www.linkedin.com/company/calvert-county-government.
County rolls Out St@t Dashboard
Calvert County Government has launched a new interactive Calvert St@t dashboard to provide citizens with in-depth data on services and operations from all county departments and the board of county commissioners.
“We are pleased to offer Calvert St@t as a tool to make local government data more readily accessible to the public,” county administrator Mark Willis said. “The data within this dashboard can be leveraged to help the county government and our community make informed, data-driven decisions. Our goal is to be transparent and use every resource possible to continue making our community an exceptional place to live, work and play.”
Some statistics included in the dashboard are total commercial and residential permits pulled each year, the number and types of animals adopted from the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter each year, parks & recreation programs offered and attended, average annual unemployment rates and total number of county businesses and number of 911 calls received by emergency dispatch along with total call time.
For more information, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.
Arbor Day offering tree ID book
The Arbor Day Foundation is offering a book that helps people identify trees in a simple, step-by-step process titled “What Tree Is That?” for a $5 donation to the nonprofit organization.
The book is a fun, easy-to-use tree identification guide that features hand-drawn botanical illustrations highlighting the distinctive characteristics of many tree species.
For more information, go to www.arborday.org.
County releases annual flood report
The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning announces the release of the Calvert County Flood Mitigation Plan Annual Progress Report.
The plan, which was adopted in 2011, includes the county’s flooding history, a description of flooding issues that impact the county, a flood vulnerability assessment, property protection measures and preventative measures.
The county participates in the Federal Emergency Management Agency Community Rating System program, which requires the county to engage in activities that protect the 100-year floodplain, educate citizens and empower the community by providing 100-year floodplain information and data resources.
For more information about the county’s CRS program, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/1926/Community-Rating-System, or to view the flood mitigation plan, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/FloodMitigationProgressReport.
JPPM holding visitor survey
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum is holding a visitor survey that was designed to determine the needs and concerns of our visitors and to identify specific actions we could take to make everyone feel safe.
The survey is not intended as a replacement for the CDC or State of Maryland guidelines.
For more information or to take the survey, go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfjbR43nCPz3jDQxV2JcIl_6KsM3W4jxrJ4Qg0Iz-l6Kfwhag/viewform
P.F. master plan survey available
Citizens are encouraged to take a survey to help decide the Prince Frederick Town Center master plan.
The input will assist Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning with its vision for the Prince Frederick Town Center, current challenges and other topics of importance regarding the Prince Frederick Town Center.
For more information or to see pertinent documents, go to www.CalvertCountymd.gov/towncenters, or to take the survey, go to http://survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07egy6zq3uk7c0kyxv/a021kyk9wxx75h/questions.
Energy assistance offered
Southern Maryland Tri-County Community Action Committee Inc. is continuing to process applications for housing counseling and energy assistance for residents in Southern Maryland.
“The pandemic has been devastating to families and communities nationally,” committee President Michael E. Young said in a news release, “and our agency is committed to serving and meeting the needs of individuals and families locally.”
For housing counseling services, call 301-274-4474, ext. 274. For more information or for an application, contact 301-274-4474 ext. 200 or ohep@smtccac.org, or go to www.dhs.maryland.gov/benefits.
Pump for the Bay challenge announced
The Environmental Commission is challenging residents to “Pump for the Bay” and a chance to be reimbursed up to $350 for their septic system pump-out or upgrade in 2020 as well as gift certificates and recreational passes.
Any Calvert County resident who hires a company to pump out their septic tank or upgrades to a nitrogen-removing tank through Dec. 31, 2020, is eligible to enter.
The deadline for entry is Jan. 6, 2021.
For more information, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/PumpfortheBay.
County establishes business response team
The Calvert County Department of Economic Development has established a local business response team, which is comprised of several departments, to coordinate efforts to determine what resources are needed by local businesses and to make those resources available.
Business owners are encouraged to begin documenting economic impacts now, to be ready to apply for recovery assistance when it becomes available.
For more information, contact 410-535-4583 or info@ecalvert.com.
County holding drive-thru testing
The Calvert County Department of Health and CalvertHealth Medical Center is offering drive-through testing for COVID-19 at the Prince Frederick Vehicle Emission Inspection Program station, 1035 Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick.
Testing will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The drive-through testing is free, but appointments are required. Individuals must also meet testing criteria as determined by a licensed healthcare provider, obtain an order for testing from a healthcare provider, and register online and make an appointment at a test site.
For more information or to make an appointment, call CalvertHealth Medical Group at 410-414-2778 or go to www.CalvertHealth.org.
Maps to help find produce, seafood
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources recently put together an interactive map to help residents buy local.
The map will help better connect Marylanders with local agricultural and seafood producers. Each business has information on product availability, how to order, and options for pick-up and/or delivery. The map also includes farmers markets.
For more information, go to https://maryland.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=00aada5fe3504220964a9d9a48961963
https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/.
Schools host food distribution
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has granted additional waivers to the Child Nutrition Department of Calvert County Public Schools, which will allow for increased flexibility in meal site locations.
Grab ‘n go meal distribution sites will be relocated to their previous school locations.
Grab ‘n go meal service will be offered 11 a.m. to noon at the following locations: Windy Hill Middle School, 9560 Boyds Turn Road in Owings; Calvert High School, 520 Fox Run Blvd. in Prince Frederick; Southern Middle School, 9615 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby; and Patuxent High School, 12485 Southern Connector Blvd. in Lusby.
All sites remain open to all children, so families are welcome to select whichever site is most convenient.
Food pantries looking for donations
Food pantries are preparing to provide food items for pick up and are looking for donations.
Requested items include shelf-stable milk, granola bars, Goldfish crackers and single-serve flip-top cereals, fruit cups single and lunches such as mini ravioli, franks and beans, beef stew and meat beef lasagna.
Donations can be dropped off at the End Hunger boxes at Chesapeake Cares Food Pantry, 6045 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown or Chesapeake Church at 6201 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown.
For a list of food pantry partners, go to https://endhungercalvert.org/pantry/, to make a financial donation, go to https://endhungercalvert.org/donate/ or to volunteer, contact Kelly Chambers at Kellyc@unitedwaycalvert.org.
SMECO suspends disconnects
Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative has recently suspended disconnections for non-payment.
“We care for our cooperative members and we understand that the actions being instituted to limit the spread of the virus may create an economic burden,” President and CEO Sonja Cox said in a news release. “Many businesses and their employees will be impacted, and during this period of economic stress, we will continue to work with our customers to ease that burden.”
For more information, call 1-888-440-3311.
County announces COVID-19 resources
Calvert County government recently launched a virtual resource center on its website for the latest updates on the coronavirus.
“Calvert County will use every tool at our disposal in responding to COVID-19,” Board of County Commissioners President Kelly McConkey said in a news release. “We are closely monitoring the situation and will continue to update our citizens as needed. Our citizens’ health and safety is our top priority.”
For more information, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Coronavirus.
CSM documenting pandemic
The Southern Maryland Studies Center at the College of Southern Maryland is documenting how coronavirus is affecting life in Southern Maryland.
The world has studied pandemics like the bubonic plague, smallpox, and influenza so documenting COVID-19 will help future generations research, learn and be better prepared.
For more information, go to www.facebook.com/489801451147459/posts/2746958822098366/?d=n.
CalvertHealth seeking donations
With the critical shortages of Personal Protective Equipment across the nation, CalvertHealth is looking for donations of medical materials.
The hospital is looking for unopened containers of hand sanitizer, bleach wipes, surgical masks, N95 masks, examination gloves and isolation or procedure gowns.
For more information, email Susan Stevens at
susan.stevens@calverthealthmed.org.
Drive-thru market open
A drive-through farmers market will be held 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at CalvertHealth Medical Center, 130 Hospital Road in Prince Frederick.
Citizens will be able to purchase local produce, meat, bedding plants and more while maintaining a safe social distance from vendors and other citizens.
Patrons will be able to stay in their vehicles while vendors will deliver products directly through the window. As per the governor's orders, all individuals should wear a face covering.
For more information, go to www.marylandfma.org/wp-content/uploads/Maryland-Farmers-Markets-Operations-During-COVID-19-State-of-Emergency-.pdf.
Schools join Together in Education Program
Area school will earn a percentage of sales from Harris Teeter and its brands.
Individuals can give out the school's code and their Harris Teeter loyalty card at the cashier or link the number and the card online. A total of five schools can be linked online.
For more information, go to www.harristeeter.com/together-in-education.
Libraries expand magazine access
Public library customers in Calvert County will now be able to access more than 3,200 free online versions of magazines through RBdigital. The service is funded through the Southern Maryland Regional Library Association, Inc. The platform features unlimited access to full-color digital versions of popular magazines like National Geographic, Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, The New Yorker and others. Customers can view new releases and back issues instantly for desktop reading or mobile streaming with no holds or checkout limits.
For more information, go to https://calvertlibrary.info.
Business relief programs announced
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) recently announced new COVID-19 business relief programs to assist Maryland businesses with 50 or fewer full- or part-time employees and Maryland manufacturing businesses.
For more information on the Maryland Small Business COVID-19 Emergency Relief Loan Fund, go to https://commerce.maryland.gov/fund/maryland-small-business-covid-19-emergency-relief-loan-fund.
For more information on the Maryland Small Business COVID-19 Emergency Relief Grant Fund, which gives grants for businesses and nonprofits offers grant amounts up to $10,000, go to https://commerce.maryland.gov/fund/maryland-small-business-covid-19-emergency-relief-grant-fund.
For more information on the Maryland COVID-19 Emergency Relief Manufacturing Fund, which helps Maryland manufacturers produce personal protective equipment, go to https://commerce.maryland.gov/fund/maryland-covid-19-emergency-relief-manufacturing-fund.
For more information on the COVID-19 Layoff Aversion Fund, which is designed to support businesses undergoing economic stresses due to the pandemic by preventing or minimizing the duration of unemployment resulting from layoffs, go to www.dllr.state.md.us/employment/covidlafund.shtml.
For more information on businesses and individuals applying for disaster loan assistance through the Small Business Administration, go to https://disasterloan.sba.gov.
Business owners are encouraged to document all losses, expenses and impacts from this event.
For more information, go to www.eCalvert.com/COVID19.
Census jobs available
The U.S. Census Bureau is offering full- and part-time employment opportunities for recruiting assistants, field supervisors, office operations supervisors, enumerators and clerks.
Salaries are $21 to $29 an hour.
For more information, call 1-888-480-1639 or go to www.2020census.gov/jobs.
Blue Crabs to host virtual readings
The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs baseball team will begin a virtual Read-a-Thon at noon Tuesdays and Thursdays on Facebook Live.
Every child that reads at least four books will receive a ticket to a Blue Crabs game by downloading bookmarks on the team's website. One family will be selected to receive a family pack of tickets.
For more information, go to www.somdbluecrabs.com.
Flexibility extended to crab harvest
Pilot Program participants that harvest from crab pots in the Chesapeake Bay will have the option to start up to two hours before sunrise in June, July, and August.
On the days participants elect to start early, the workday will end six hours after sunrise.
For more information, contact Stephanie Richards at 410-260-8314.
DNR announces new striped bass regs
Maryland Department of Natural Resources' Fishing and Boating Services recently announced size and catch limit changes in the recreational and charter boat season.
Recreational anglers may now keep one striped bass, which must be a minimum of 28 inches and a maximum of 35 inches in length, per person per day from the Atlantic Ocean, bays or tributaries.
This action is necessary to implement the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Interstate Fishery Management Plan for Striped Bass.
For more information, go to www.dsd.state.md.us/comar/comarhtml/08/08.02.15.12.htm.
DNR looking for blue crab board members
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is seeking qualified applicants to fill the newly established Retail Crab Buyer seat on the Blue Crab Industry Advisory Committee.
The Blue Crab Industry Advisory Committee serves as an advisory body to the department on matters concerning the blue crab commercial fishing industry, including the structure of daily bushel limits and closures for mature female hard crabs, plus other issues of concern to the fishery that arise, and options for future management strategies as needed. For more information or to download an application, go to https://dnr.maryland.gov/fisheries/Pages/blue-crab/index.aspx.
DNR waives net requirements
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is waiving the pound net activation requirements under 08.02.25.07 until 30 days after Gov. Larry Hogan (R) lifts the emergency COVID-19 status.
During this time period, watermen may set and harvest from a pound net at your registered pound net site without notifying the department of activity at the site.
For more information, go to www.https://dnr.maryland.gov/Pages/default.aspx.
Well work underway in Dunkirk
The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation is advising citizens that a new well is currently being installed at Dunkirk District Park, 10750 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk.
Well drilling equipment and machinery will be present around the restroom and concessions area at the front of the park. The restroom building, parking lot and small playground will be closed for approximately seven weeks and are expected to reopen in April. Temporary restroom facilities will be provided. Other park amenities and traffic will not be affected.
CCSW offering free wood
Calvert County Solid Waste Division is offering free mixed wood for Calvert County businesses and citizens Monday through Friday at Appeal Landfill, 401 Sweetwater Road in Lusby.
The wood is a mixture of untreated logs and large branches, and is suitable to be used as firewood.
Proof of business location or residency is required, and there is no limit.
For more information, call 410-326-0210 or go towww.calvertcountymd.gov/recycle.
NSBE to host meeting
Calvert County National Society of Black Engineers Jr. Chapter of Creative and Striving Hard will meet 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at Calvert County Baptist Church at 2190 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
Students in grades K to 12 are welcome to explore Science, Technology, Engineering and Math fields and sign up for teams. Meetings are held on the second Sunday of each month.
For more information, email Emma Alston at ebalstone@ymail.com.
Lions Club to hold blood drive
The Calvert County Lions Club will hold a blood drive 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at 98 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
The drive is in conjunction with the Anne Arundel Medical Center.
For more information, call Jim at 410-610-9939.
DNR accepting photo entries
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting entries for its annual photo contest through Monday, Aug. 31.
Entries can include images from anywhere in Maryland and feature birds, fauna, flora, insects, natural phenomena, outdoor recreation, scenic landscapes, weather or wildlife. All photos must be original and unpublished and the contest is open to novice or professionals and both residents and visitors, but only photos of Maryland will qualify to win.
Winners will be featured in an upcoming issue of the seasonal Maryland Natural Resources magazine and a spot in the 2021 wall calendar.
Individuals can submit up to three entries for $10 and $3 for any additional entries.
For more information, go to https://dnr.maryland.gov/Pages/photocontest.aspx
NSBE to host meeting
Calvert County National Society of Black Engineers Jr. Chapter of Creative and Striving Hard will meet 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at Calvert County Baptist Church at 2190 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
Students in grades K to 12 are welcome to explore Science, Technology, Engineering and Math fields and sign up for teams. Meetings are held on the second Sunday of each month.
For more information, email Emma Alston at ebalstone@ymail.com.
Lions Club to hold blood drive
The Calvert County Lions Club will hold a blood drive 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at 98 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
The drive is in conjunction with the Anne Arundel Medical Center.
For more information, call Jim at 410-610-9939.
NSBE to host meeting
Calvert County National Society of Black Engineers Jr. Chapter of Creative and Striving Hard will meet 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at Calvert County Baptist Church at 2190 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
Students in grades K to 12 are welcome to explore Science, Technology, Engineering and Math fields and sign up for teams. Meetings are held on the second Sunday of each month.
For more information, email Emma Alston at ebalstone@ymail.com.
NSBE to host meeting
Calvert County National Society of Black Engineers Jr. Chapter of Creative and Striving Hard will meet 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, at Calvert County Baptist Church at 2190 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
Students in grades K to 12 are welcome to explore Science, Technology, Engineering and Math fields and sign up for teams. Meetings are held on the second Sunday of each month.
For more information, email Emma Alston at ebalstone@ymail.com.
Lions Club to hold blood drive
The Calvert County Lions Club will hold a blood drive 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at 98 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
The drive is in conjunction with the Anne Arundel Medical Center.
For more information, call Jim at 410-610-9939.
NSBE to host meeting
Calvert County National Society of Black Engineers Jr. Chapter of Creative and Striving Hard will meet 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, at Calvert County Baptist Church at 2190 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
Students in grades K to 12 are welcome to explore Science, Technology, Engineering and Math fields and sign up for teams. Meetings are held on the second Sunday of each month.
For more information, email Emma Alston at ebalstone@ymail.com.
DNR offering ‘Gift of Trees’
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is offering citizens the opportunity to give a lasting legacy with its Gift of Trees program, in which Marylanders purchase native trees for planting in honor of a celebration, commemoration, or observation.
A certificate suitable for framing will be issued and mailed out, and trees will be planted in the next growing season in parks, playgrounds and schoolyards, cities and towns, and along creeks and streams.
For more information, go to www.shopdnr.com/tree-mendousmarylandgiftoftrees.aspx.
DNR offering resources to veterans
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources recently announced resources available to veterans.
Veterans who meet eligibility requirements can get free admission to state parks, discounted fishing and hunting licenses or may hunt or fish for free, and are able to partake in the many recreational activities offered such as Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing Inc., Warrior Canine Connection, Operation: Campout! Program, Warrior Hike “Walk Off The War” Program, and the Paralyzed Veterans of America Bass Tour.
For more information, go to https://dnr.maryland.gov/Pages/Military-One-stop-Shop.aspx.
County adopts animal provisions
The Calvert commissioners adopted new and amended provisions to the animal ordinance pertaining to the shelter, tethering, abuse and cruelty to domesticated animals.
The provisions include protections for animals during harsh weather conditions. Added provisions allow the Department of Public Safety deputy director of animal services to set forth precautions for the care and keeping of animals when the National Weather Service issues a severe weather advisory for the county.
Additionally, the adopted provisions require an animal to be removed from harsh weather conditions that endanger its health, safety or well-being regardless of the method of confinement.
For more information, go to http://CalvertCountyMd.gov/1378/Ordinances-and-Resolutions or www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.