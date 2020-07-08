One dead, one seriously injured in bridge crash

A head-on crash on the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge early Friday morning left a Calvert County man dead and another seriously injured, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reported. The crash occurred shortly after midnight on the Calvert side of the span. According to the sheriff’s office, the bridge was closed for approximately 2½ hours while emergency personnel was on the scene, and crash reconstruction was conducted.
In a press release, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office stated that the agency’s preliminary investigation determined that a 2006 Ford Taurus driven by James Owen Burnett, 62, of Lusby, “was traveling southbound on Solomons Island Road, approaching the Thomas Johnson bridge. The Ford Taurus crossed the centerline and struck a 1995 Chevrolet Suburban operated by Michael Louis Mackall, 37, of Port Republic.”
According to a report posted by Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department past chief Charles Miedzinski, crews from that company, along with the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department, arrived at the crash scene, finding both Burnett and Mackall “heavily pinned in both vehicles.”
Miedzinski stated that Burnett “was pronounced deceased on the scene” and crews “then went to work to complete a rapid extrication of the second victim.” The sheriff’s office reported after he was extricated, Mackall was transported via Maryland State Police Trooper 7 helicopter to Prince George’s Shock Trauma. Mackall was last reported in stable condition. According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Jeffrey Hardesty of the Crash Reconstruction Team is conducting an investigation into the crash. Anyone with information that could aid in the investigation should contact Hardesty at 410-535-2800 or by email at Jeffrey.hardesty@calvertcountymd.gov.
Burnett is the third person to die on a Calvert County road in 2020.
