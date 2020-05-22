Online Registration for pre-K and kindergarten now open

Calvert County Public Schools will open online registration for pre-K and kindergarten students on Friday, May 15.
The link for online registration will be on the CCPS website on the scrolling banner, as well as on the parent tab of the CCPS website: www.calvertnet.k12.md.us.
Information about online registration for new students in grades 1-12 is forthcoming.
For more information about pre-K and kindergarten registration, email Kristin Plachno, Early Childhood Learning Specialist, at plachnok@calvertnet.k12.md.us or Joyce King, Supervisor of State and Federal Grant Programs, at KingJ@calvertnet.k12.md.us.