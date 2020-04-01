School meal distribution site added at Windy Hill elementary

The child nutrition program of Calvert County Public Schools was recently awarded a grant through the No Kid Hungry organization that will enable the school system to add a meal distribution site at Windy Hill Middle School. The Windy Hill location will be the fourth meal distribution site that CCPS is utilizing during the statewide school closure resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak.
Beginning April 6, meal kits will be offered to all children between the ages of 2-18, regardless of where they live or attend school. These kits will be similar to those being provided at the current sites, which are jointly sponsored by Calvert County Public Schools and the Maryland State Department of Education. Meals will be distributed utilizing a grab ‘n go method to maximize social distancing.
To minimize exposure for families, staff, and volunteers, the Windy Hill Middle School site will operate on the same schedule as the as other locations, currently Mondays and Wednesdays, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. On Mondays, children will be provided with two meal kits. On Wednesdays, children will be provided with three meal kits. The address of Windy Hill Middle school is 9560 Boyds Turn Road, Owings, MD 20736.
Meal service will continue at the Elks Lodge in Prince Frederick, the Chesapeake Ranch Estates clubhouse, and the White Sands clubhouse on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Children will receive multiple meals each day to see them through the week.
All sites remain open to all children, so families may select whichever site is most convenient.