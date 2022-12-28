The latest reports on Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputy James Flynt appear optimistic. Flynt, who was shot and seriously wounded Dec. 17 after a high-speed chase ended in Huntingtown, has been making progress, according to Sheriff Ricky Cox (R).
“I was able to spend some time with Deputy Flynt and I am happy to report he is doing better than expected to this point,” Cox stated the day after Christmas. “He had another surgery yesterday and scheduled for another tomorrow [Dec. 27]. We are hoping that is the last surgery for a while."
Cox continued, saying that Flynt "did have to spend Christmas in the hospital. However, he remained in good spirits and has been in communication with family, friends and coworkers. We are hoping he is able to be released from his current facility in the next few weeks. He still has a long road of rehabilitation ahead of him, but all things considered our Christmas wishes have come true to this point.”
According to court documents, Flynt was shot in the femoral artery. The wound is very similar to the one that led to the death of pro football star Sean Taylor in November 2007 when he was shot in the leg by someone who broke into his home.
The quick actions of other deputies and responders at the scene as well as doctors at both CalvertHealth Medical Center and MedStar Washington were crucial in saving the deputy’s life, according to Cox and others involved in the incident.
Brandon Alexander Turner, 21, of Greenbelt has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.
Colleagues and members of the community have rallied to aid Flynt. The American Red Cross conducted blood drivers for the deputy on Dec. 23 and 27.
The local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police is conducting a fundraiser for Flynt via GoFundMe. To date, nearly $30,000 has been raised.
“Based on Calvert County Government policy, Deputy Flynt will be placed on injured worker’s pay,” FOP officials stated. “This pay is less than the rate the Deputy Flynt currently receives. When Deputy Flynt is released from the hospital, there will be extensive expenses incurred as part of his recovery. Calvert County Fraternal Order of Police is working with the Flynt family to ensure that all donations received will go directly to Deputy Flynt to bridge the pay gap and assist in recovery expenses.”