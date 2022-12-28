Senior Deputy JamesFlynt

Calvert County Sheriff's Office Senior Deputy James Flynt

The latest reports on Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputy James Flynt appear optimistic. Flynt, who was shot and seriously wounded Dec. 17 after a high-speed chase ended in Huntingtown, has been making progress, according to Sheriff Ricky Cox (R).

“I was able to spend some time with Deputy Flynt and I am happy to report he is doing better than expected to this point,” Cox stated the day after Christmas. “He had another surgery yesterday and scheduled for another tomorrow [Dec. 27]. We are hoping that is the last surgery for a while."


