Two facilities recently passed inspection by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ voluntary Clean Marina program, earning the Maryland Clean Marina Award. Solomons Landing Marina, and Kent Narrows Boatel on the Eastern Shore, met the award criteria, bringing the total number of clean marinas and clean marina partners to 147. This is roughly a quarter of the marinas in Maryland.
Department staff evaluate participating marinas or yacht clubs in areas such as emergency preparedness, waste containment/disposal, and stormwater management. To pass, the marina must score from 75% to 85% in each area of the award checklist by implementing practices from the Maryland Clean Marina Guidebook.
As part of their environmental initiatives, the community of Solomons Landing installed fuel spill response kits, started sharing environmental education materials with slip holders, and developed clarified marina rules. Clean Marinas are re-inspected every three years to ensure they continue to meet the standards.
The program was developed in 1998 by a committee comprised of marina and boatyard operators, state and local government officials, academics, and boating groups with the goal of reducing nonpoint source pollution from marine facilities and recreational boats. Boaters are encouraged to participate by signing the Maryland Clean Boater Pledge.
Boaters and marina operators who want to learn more about the program should contact donna.morrow@maryland.gov or visit the Maryland Clean Marina webpage.