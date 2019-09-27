The St. Mary’s commissioners agreed to write a letter of support to amend a section in a College of Southern Maryland bill that would establish a single budget for its three campuses.
Bill 866, or “College of Southern Maryland — local budget process — modifications” was introduced by Sen. President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s) in March and cosponsored by Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) and Sen. Jack Bailey (R-Calvert, St. Mary’s), and would require county commissioners in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties to review and approve a single budget for the college instead of three separate budgets that are currently issued by each of the counties.
Miller later withdrew the bill at the request of CSM President Maureen Murphy and after it received an “unfavorable report” by the Senate Budget and Taxation Committee earlier this year. However, Murphy asked the St. Mary’s commissioners on Sept. 17 for their support and it was voted on Tuesday along with other requests to send to St. Mary’s state legislative delegation.
The current legislation states that each year the board of trustees and college president “shall prepare and submit to the county commissioners of each county that supports the college” an annual report, an operating budget, a capital budget and, if required, a long-term capital improvement plan.
“We have not three pots of money but we have three separate budgets as if we are operating three separate colleges,” Murphy said Sept. 17, later adding the request has nothing to do with the commissioner boards’ separate allocations but all about the ability to better serve the students.
She said about 40% of students take classes at two or more locations. About a third of CSM students are St. Mary’s residents with one fourth from Calvert and between 42% and 43% coming from Charles County. Murphy said between 2013 and 2018, over 5,000 St. Mary’s earned credentials from the community college, which is 11% of the county’s population 18 and older.
The CSM president said the school has little flexibility when using its money. For example, Murphy said the separate budget was the reason it took two years for the electrical engineering program to move from the La Plata campus to Leonardtown.
And, it does not allow them to move a faculty member to a campus in another county.
Commissioner John O’Connor (R) asked Murphy who would “pick up the tab” if a county does not agree to fund the full requested amount.
“They would be the one taking the hit,” Ted Harwood, CSM’s board of trustees chair, later answered.
O’Connor said that has happened in the past with the Southern Maryland Tri-County Council when Charles County pulled out and St. Mary’s was stuck with thousands of dollars to make up.
“We literally got stuck with the bill,” he said.
“I don’t believe that that could happen,” Murphy said about the CSM proposal. “Maintenance of effort is binding.”
O’Connor brought up those concerns again yesterday and motioned to table the request for later. After clarifications from Murphy, O’Connor withdrew his motion and he and the rest of the commissioners supported the amendment, setting it up for a conversation with the local state delegates and senator for next week.
