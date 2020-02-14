Neelam Shah, a sophomore at the Calverton School in Huntingtown, and Naggena Ohri, a junior at Leonardtown High and the student member of the St. Mary’s County Board of Education, are co-candidates for this year’s Students of the Year campaign, a fundraising competition from the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society which challenges high schoolers to raise funds for blood and lymphatic cancer treatment and research.
The pair is hosting Rhythm2020, a dance show at Chopticon High School featuring 12 acts of multicultural dances with about 175 student performers, next Saturday, Feb. 22.
The dance show is a spinoff of Fly4aCure, a kite festival hosted at the fairgrounds by Neelam Shah’s brother, Samir Shah, and their cousin, Saar Shah, in recent years, which scored them the Students of the Year spot in 2018.
The siblings became heavily involved with LLS when their father, cardiologist Dr. Amish Shah, was diagnosed with primary mediastinal B-cell lymphoma in 2014. Neelam Shah and Ohri, who said they met while dancing with the Arya Dance Academy, said they wanted to do their “own little twist” on the kite festival, this time choosing their passion for dance.
The pair said they started out making sponsorship packets, which they sent out to local students, organizations and businesses and have so far tallied about 100 different donors, including MedStar, the St. Mary’s school board and the Rotary Club.
“We wanted to get the whole community involved,” Ohri said.
The dance show features acts from each public school in St. Mary’s, including a cappella groups from Great Mills High, and acts from local dance studios such as Ballet Caliente, Gracie’s Guys and Gals and Fusion Dance Academy.
After every few dances, the show will feature testimonials from local blood cancer survivors, sharing their stories of fighting cancer.
Neelam Shah said leukemia and lymphoma affect account for 40% of all local cancer treatments.
Proceeds from the event will fund the LLS, which Corinne Mayers, the local LLS campaign director, said is “the largest nonprofit dedicated to patient services and advocacy” for blood cancers.
To purchase tickets to next week’s dance show, or to donate, visit the teens’ website at www.fly4acure.org.
DAN BELSON