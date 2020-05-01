You are the owner of this article.
Thank you heroes

thank you
River Collinson, daughter of Josh and Kelsey Collinson, poses with a sign in her front yard placed there for her mom, who is an ER nurse. Kelsey has been sleeping in an RV in the family's driveway provided by a generous owner through the RVs for MDs program. River and her family live in Huntingtown.

