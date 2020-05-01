Thank you heroes

River Collinson, daughter of Josh and Kelsey Collinson, poses with a sign in her front yard placed there for her mom, who is an ER nurse. Kelsey has been sleeping in an RV in the family's driveway provided by a generous owner through the RVs for MDs program. River and her family live in Huntingtown.
Covering COVID-19
Dear readers,
As the evolving concern and impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus heightens, all of us at your local newspaper and APG Media of Chesapeake are dedicated to providing the most recent and relevant information to our community.
During these unprecedented times, it is crucial for all people to get local and reliable information from a trusted source.
As we see our role to inform and update our community of the latest news or announcements, effective immediately, all local news, public information and announcements surrounding the coronavirus will be accessible as a public service to all visitors to our websites.
If you have questions or would like to submit information, please submit your questions to us and our news teams will do our best to assist you in providing information.
Each and every day, we are grateful for the work of our associates, the support from our community and the trust our readers and clients bestow in us.
Be safe.
Jim Normandin
President and Publisher
Latest News
- DC trio facing theft charges
- Social media 'stalker' is back behind bars
- Private lawyer selected as Calvert's new deputy prosecutor
- PPP frustrations mount; local pastor airs grievance
- Southern Maryland police calls change course amid coronavirus
- Possession of stolen gun leads to charges
- Local motorcycle group helps Charlotte Hall veterans in times of need
- Hope springs eternal in Artworks@7th virtual exhibit
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
-
May 2
-
May 2
-
May 3$15-$20 car registration, $5 spectators
-
May 7