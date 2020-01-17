We do not want the bay to look like a swimming pool. We need all the things in the bay to be in balance. But removing so many menhaden is keeping things out of balance. To get things in balance, we need to remove a lot of plankton. Menhaden are filter feeders and are well equipped to do the job. Just consider what omega protein is doing by removing up to 51,000 metric tons of menhaden. That is over 10 million pounds of fish. And that is just in the bay. Most fish have a food conversion rate of 1.5 to 2. That means the menhaden have to eat 1.5 to 2 pounds of plankton to gain 1 pound. The number of menhaden omega protein is allowed to catch would eat over 20 million pounds of plankton. And the company recently caught 87,000 metric tons that put them “not in compliance.” The numbers of menhaden caught in total by omega protein makes the situation almost incomprehensible.
It is interesting to note how bluefish play an important role in the bay. Bluefish will attack a school of menhaden and keep on attacking even after they are full of menhaden. When they are caught, they may even regurgitate some of the menhaden they ate. Other fish that don’t have sharp teeth like the bluefish wait below to eat the pieces that float by. In past years I remember large flocks of seagulls sitting on piers waiting for the bluefish to start feeding. They would get up and fly to the school of fish and feed on the scraps that the bluefish tore up. Seagulls can’t catch menhaden on their own. Many of the pieces of menhaden sink to the bottom where bottom-feeding fish and crabs find a meal. So the bluefish feed other fish, crabs and birds. Ain’t Mother Nature great.
It is ludicrous to think you can remove millions of pounds of fish from an area without damaging the ecology of that area. We have been trying to bring back the oysters and grasses only with varying degrees of success. Why is it that one foreign country can take for free what belongs to all of us and then sell it back to us in the form of fish oil and farmed fish. Our last best chance to return the Chesapeake Bay to some semblance of its past is to abolish the wholesale slaughter of menhaden.