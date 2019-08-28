PRINCE FREDERICK —Alfred Omega McClanahan, Jr., 89, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Most commonly referred to as “Buck,” he was born on December 24, 1929 in Croom, Maryland to the late Alfred Omega McClanahan, Sr. and Nodi Rinker.
Buck proudly joined the U.S. Marine Corps in September, 1951 and served his country. He was honorably discharged in September, 1953 and spent the remainder of his career working as an operator engineer at International Union of Operating Engineers.
Buck married Dolores Mae (Davis) McClanahan on July 22, 1953. They raised their family in Fort Washington before retiring in Prince Frederick.
Buck is survived by his loving wife, Dolores McClanahan of Prince Frederick, MD; and six children, Mark McClanahan (Susan), Sandra McClanahan Dargavel (Jim), Randy McClanahan (Rhoda), Jack McClanahan (Connie), Keith McClanahan and James McClanahan (Diane); daughter-in-law, Nina McClanahan; 18 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren and one 1 great-great grandchild. He is also survived by numerous sisters, nieces, nephews and extended family. Buck was preceded in death by his parents and two sons, Scott McClanahan, Sr. and Timothy McClanahan.
Buck’s sense of humor, fun-loving personality, love for heavy equipment and admiration for his family will be missed by all.
