CHESAPEAKE BEACH — Anthony Q. Vidotto died August 22, 2021, at MedStar Hospital in Washington, D.C.
He was born June 5, 1963, in Washington, D.C., to Jean and Anthony Vidotto. He grew up in Hillside, Md., until moving to Huntingtown, Md., and graduated from Northern High School in 1981. He learned the masonry trade from his father and had a lifelong successful career in construction. He was a football fanatic and a diehard Redskin fan. His greatest loves were his daughter and granddaughter.
He was predeceased by his father, Anthony Vidotto, sister Paula Stahlman (Jeff) who sadly passed 8/30/21, and is survived by his mother, Jean Vidotto, sister Valerie Maccherone, daughter Marlena Vidotto-Madison (Steven), granddaughter Luciana Madison, many cousins, nephews and niece along with other friends and family members that will greatly miss him.
To plant a tree in memory of Anthony Vidotto as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
