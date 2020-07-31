OWINGS — Passed away on July 21, 2020. Arrangements will be held August 1st from 10 am to 12 pm at the Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 38576 Brett Way, Mechanicsville, 20659.
To plant a tree in memory of Ashby Rawlings, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
