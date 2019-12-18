ST. LEONARD — Bert Lee Thornley, Jr., 70, of St. Leonard, Maryland passed away on November 18, 2019.
He was born on February 16, 1949 in Charleston, S.C. to the late Bert Lee Thornley, Sr. and Betty Rose Thornley. Bert was also preceded in death by his Grandparents: Russell Edward and Florence Gertrude Paylor, Bert Lee and Addie Sofronia Thornley and his siblings: Russell Edward Thornley, Robert Steele Thornley, Richard Lunn Thornley and Lori Ann Goldenthal.
Bert served in the U.S. Army, 1st Infantry Division as an Intelligence Analyst, MACV. He was an Interrogator in the Republic of Vietnam from 1969-1970. Bert received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign, Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Bronze Star, Joint Service Commendation Medal and the Army Commendation Medal.
Throughout his 40 year career, Bert owned multiple Security Central Station Alarm Companies in Michigan, Virginia and Maryland. After his retirement he continued consulting and systems design until his passing.
Bert’s interests included hunting, fishing, sailing and gardening.
Bert is survived by his daughter, Shaunna Victoria Thornley, and a grand son Kaiden Sean LaFayette. Bert was married to Renee J. LaFayette for 12 years.
Services will be held privately in the spring.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.