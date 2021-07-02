ST. LEONARD — Betty Lee Liddle, 90, of Saint Leonard, Maryland passed away peacefully in her home on June 16, 2021. Betty was a shining light to the Calvert County Community and passed on many stories about the families and friends of Calvert County.
Born to Helen (Dots) and Clarence Russell Sewell on July 12, 1930, Betty was raised on Broomes Island. She graduated from Calvert High School in 1947, where she was Homecoming Princess.
After high school she married Preston Woodburn of Solomons Island where she ran a general store starting in 1949. Daughter Yvonne (Vonnie) was born in 1952 and the family lived in Solomons. Following Preston’s death in 1958, Betty and Yvonne moved back to Broomes Island. She met Harold Liddle at Bowen’s Inn in Solomons and when Harold was transferred to San Diego, Betty and Vonnie moved to San Diego, California where she and Harold married.
Son David was born in San Diego and the family lived there until Harold was reassigned to the Navy Diving School in Washington, DC. The family settled in Accokeek, Maryland and after retiring from the Navy, Harold started Harold Liddle Divers, where Betty managed finances including Taxes, Payroll and all banking relationships.
Betty enjoyed hosting and attending cocktail parties and developed a friend’s group, The Pandas, with Shirley Bowen, Betty Lou Buckler and Mary Elliott, where they would meet for lunches or afternoon teas and discuss the topics of the day or the gossip of Calvert County.
Harold and Betty were treated like royalty at the restaurants they frequented and enjoyed a tight bond with many friends including the Bowens, Stevens, Gotts, Duffs, Woods, Hawkins, Gibsons and many others from Calvert County.
She also enjoyed traveling for Harold’s Navy ASR Divers reunions around the country and to Greece, Dominican Republic and Hawaii with her daughter Yvonne or son David.
Betty was proud of being a Navy wife and was the one who kept the household running during Harold’s deployments. Harold and Betty made many good friends including the Trotters, Browns and Garvins, who remained in their lives for many fun times.
There are many funny stories including Sugar Bowl and Orange Bowl trips for Maryland Football, being a hydroplane boat racer in front of the Pentagon, a water ski instructor and more.
Betty was a sports fan, especially cheering on the Washington Redskins (Joe Theisman was her favorite) and following her son’s and grandson’s youth and high school games.
Betty was preceded in death by her brother Paul Russell Sewell, her parents Helen and Clarence Sewell and her beloved husband Harold Liddle.
Betty is survived by her daughter Yvonne Johnson; son David and daughter in law Virginia Liddle; granddaughters Alison Apel (Bradley Hunt) and Lauren Liddle (Nick Thayer), grandson David Liddle, Jr. and great grandsons Jordan and Jaxson Hunt as well as her first cousin Fern Conner and the best friend of her life, Shirley Bowen. She also had special place for her pets and leaves behind Fitz the Cat.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.