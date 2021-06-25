PRINCE FREDERICK — Brian David Adams, 28, of Prince Frederick, Md., passed away on April 29, 2021, at his home in Morgantown, W.V.
Brian was born in Doylestown, Pa., to Richard Adams and Shari Adams on Jan 12, 1993. He went to high school at Calvert High School in Prince Frederick and graduated in 2011. He went on to earn degrees in Environmental Geoscience and Geography from West Virginia University. He worked as a GIS Specialist and Program Analyst for Romeo Alpha, L.L.C, and as a Truck Dispatcher for W.S. Thomas.
He enjoyed the outdoors, earning the rank of Eagle Scout in 2010. He loved making music with his friends and helping others in the community. Brian is survived by his parents, Richard and Shari Adams of Prince Frederick, his sister Robyn Adams of New York City, N.Y., and his two cats Leia and Bagheera.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum in St. Leonard on June 27 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brian Adams Memorial Fund, c/o Patuxent Friends Monthly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends, P.O. Box 536, Lusby, MD 20657.
His flame burned bright. His light left us early, silently, and peacefully. His light will carry on in all those whose life he touched.
