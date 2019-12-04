LUSBY —Bruce A. Blount of Calvert County, MD and formerly of Elk Grove Village. Bruce passed away November 27th peacefully in Elk Grove Village and was a retired Navy Veteran. He was the proud dad of Anastasia (Jett) Meenach and an expected grandfather of Jett Jr.; beloved son of Wayne and Jean Blount; dear brother of Lisa (Scott) Spjuth and uncle to Justin and Shelby. Memorial visitation will be Saturday, December 7th from 2:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Hts. Rd., Elk Grove Village, IL. with a service at 6:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Bruce’s name to Pets for Patriots (petsforpatriots.org). For info: 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com
