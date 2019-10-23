HUNTINGTOWN — Carl Francis Vogt, age 75, of Huntingtown, MD, passed away on October 13, 2019. Carl was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary E. Cardinal-Vogt; and one son, Lawrence Vogt (Meredith). A guest book for the family and a full obituary are available at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.
