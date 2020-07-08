MELBOURNE, FL — Carol Ann Gross, 73, of Melbourne, FL passed away at home on March 20, 2020. She was the daughter of the late John and Louise (DeeDee) Casserly, and was born on November 18, 1947.
Carol is survived by her children Natalie and husband Rich, Kelly, John and wife Nicole; beloved grandchildren, Justin and wife Schwana, Steven, Dale, Savanah, Logan, Katelyn and JP. She also had the luxury to have three beautiful great-grandchildren, Jayden, Aleiyah and Graysen.
Carol spent most of her life living on the water in North Beach, Maryland and everyone who new her adored how much she loved ALL of her animals. She was always there for her neighbors and would do absolutely anything for her friends!! A celebration of life will be held on July 18, 2020 in North Beach. For more information, if you would like to pay your respects please contact the family.
