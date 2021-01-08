MECHANICSVILLE — With heavy hearts we share the news of Charles “Chuck” Albert Rentz Jr.’s passing on December 23, 2020.
Chuck was born to Charles and Nancy Rentz on August 2, 1960 in France where Charles (Sr.) was stationed at the time. Chuck’s early childhood was spent in France, Montana, Texas, Kansas, and New York as the family followed his father’s military changes of assignment. Upon his father’s discharge from the US Air Force, Chuck and his family moved to West Virginia, then finally to Maryland where Chuck matriculated in 7th grade and graduated in 1978 from Crossland High School in Temple Hills.
Chuck then started his own military career first in the Corps of Cadets at Texas A&M University (graduating in 1983) and then as a navigator for the US Navy with time spent in Florida, California, Hawaii, and Japan before leaving the military in 1989. Following his time spent in the service, Chuck tapped his business degree and worked in the business office of a travel agency in Florida before returning permanently to Maryland to live closer to his mother following his father’s death. In Maryland, Chuck joined his brother-in-law’s family appraisal business and worked ten years as a real estate appraiser before retiring in 2012.
Work played a big role in Chuck’s life, but much of his free time was centered around Boy Scouts. Chuck served in many roles in Boy Scout Troop 1237 (Clinton) as well as the local National Capital Area Council, and continued to volunteer in the activities of Pack 1785 (Mechanicsville) upon moving to Mechanicsville. Chuck was honored to play a part in many young boys’ maturation with several young men achieving the rank of Eagle Scout while Chuck was Scoutmaster.
Chuck never married or had children of his own, but his nieces, nephews, and great-nephews were surrogate grandchildren to him. He enjoyed spending time with them, celebrating their milestones, and helping them to grow whenever asked. For the last three years, Chuck was blessed to share a home with his niece Stefanie and her family.
As a single man in the military, Chuck honed his personal habits well: Skoal, Coca-Cola, Sudoku, meticulous organization of ALL his possessions, and living engulfed in routine. He heartily enjoyed a home-cooked meal (no frills, please), country music, Contract Rummy, and the Dallas Cowboys. When health permitted, he exercised regularly and he could ration indulgences (say one home-baked cookie a day) far better than most men. He moved slowly into technology (still owned a flip-phone), and really enjoyed chewing the fat with a tight circle of friends and relatives. He lived his life simply and on his own terms.
Left to mourn Chuck’s passing are his sisters Carol Howard (Roger) of St Leonard and Barbara Glover (Gery) of Sunderland; his nieces and nephews Stefanie Wines (Ronald and sons Blake and Luke), Keith Howard (Catherine), Rebecca Glover-Keller (sons Charles (Charlie) and John), and Robert Glover (fiancé Kelly Tancredi); extended family concentrated in Texas and Pennsylvania; and his Birch Manor friends and neighbors. Chuck is predeceased by his parents, grandparents, and two uncles.
