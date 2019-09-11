MECHANICSVILLE — Charles Ray “Butch” Kissinger, Jr., 75, of Mechanicsville passed away September 4, 2019. He was born October 23, 1943 in Washington, D.C., to Charles Ray Sr. and Agnes Maria (Johnson) Kissinger. Butch was raised in Clinton and graduated from Surrattsville High School. He joined the United States Army on April 1, 1965 and was honorably discharged on March 15, 1967 having earned the National Defense Service Medal. Butch was employed with the Machinist Union in Upper Marlboro as a supervisor, retiring in 1998. He married Jo Anne Burton in 2004 and they lived in Prince Frederick before moving to Clovis, New Mexico in 2003. Jo Anne passed away in 2014 and Butch moved back to Mechanicsville in 2015. Butch was a life member and past president of the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a member of Calvert Elks Lodge 2620, American Legion Stallings-Williams Post 206, and the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge. In his spare time Butch enjoyed socializing and volunteering. Butch was preceded in death by his wife Jo Anne Kissinger and stepdaughter Stacie Jo Herche. He is survived by his sons Charles Michael “Mike” Kissinger and wife Karen and Steven Ray “Steve” Kissinger and wife Roberta, all of Mechanicsville, stepson Robert Bowen of Dunkirk and sisters Rosalie King, Joan Day, and Frances Rocawich. Interment services will be held Friday, September 13 at 1:00 PM at MD Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Butch’s name may be made to the Burnett-Calvert Hospice House. To leave a condolence visit www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.
