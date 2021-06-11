KANE, Pa. — (Biffar) The final chapter in the life of Cindy Sue Parker came to a close on May 31, 2021, when she passed away at her Kane, Pa., home at the age of 66. Cindy was a free spirit with a love of nature and animals, and a passion for children’s education.
Cindy grew up on Long Island, N.Y., where she met her first husband, Frank Farrell. Together, they traveled across the country and abroad before starting a family in Boston, Mass., with son Frank and daughter Kerry. They moved to Huntingtown, Md., in 1990.
After her husband Frank passed several years later, Cindy worked hard to provide for Frank and Kerry as a single mom. During this time, she began a 20-year career as a children’s librarian, helping to foster a lifelong love of reading for her own children and hundreds of others throughout the community.
Cindy later married Joe Parker in 1999, with whom she shared a love of animals, books, and local history. They moved to Kane, PA in 2010, where Cindy continued her passion as a children’s librarian before retiring in 2018. Cindy and Joe’s favorite days were spent reading the newspaper together at home with their basset hound Beau, and cats Arlo and Ophelia.
Cindy is survived by her children Frank and Kerry, daughter-in-law Jen, and grandson Benjamin. She also shared a special bond with Joe’s son Fred, his wife Helen, and their two children, Eric and Joseph.
In remembrance of Cindy’s passion for animals and reading, donations can be made in her name to the Droopy Basset Hound Rescue of Western PA, or the Friends’ Memorial Library in Kane, Pa.
“The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.” — Dr. Seuss
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.