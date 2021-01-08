LUSBY — With much sadness, I announce the unexpected passing of my loving wife, Dorothy Ann Delaney Vasta on Sunday, January 3, 2021. Born on August 22, 1934, she grew up in Silver Spring, MD attending Holy Names Academy and University of Maryland. We were married in 1956 and have spent the last 64 years together. She was a devoted mother to her four children — Karen Flood (Paul), Vicki Healy (Tom), Charlotte Duchesne (Bill) and Rob Vasta (Laura) and a cherished grandmother of eleven grandchildren — Kevin Healy, Carlee Duchesne, Claire Healy, Nicko Duchesne, Lauren Flood, Brenna Healy, Rob Vasta, Amanda Flood, Rachel Vasta, Daniel Flood, and Bridget Vasta.
She worked first as a teacher and then later at the National Wildlife Federation for 15 years. The last 30 years, we’ve been living our dream down on the Chesapeake Bay.
She was known to many as “Dotty Vee”, known proudly to her family as “Gigi”. She loved her gardens, books, singing with the Patuxent Pearls and enjoying nature right out her back door at Vasta View.
In lieu of flowers, a charitable contribution can be made in her honor to Bestfrends.org or the charity of your choice.
We will have a celebration of her life in the spring when her gardens are in bloom.
