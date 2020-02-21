TOWSON — On February 13, 2020 DOROTHY HELEN ENGLISH 97; loving wife of the late Max R. English, MD; beloved mother of Susan Lynn Bosley and her late husband Terrence, S. Mark English, Craig Alan English and his wife Brenda and the late Max Robert English, Jr.; dear sister of the late Jack Wright, MD; cherished grandmother of Sheryl Reid, Meredith Meixner, Amanda McCullough, Savannah English, Max English, II, Lauren English, Craig English, Jr., Lindsay Vigo and the late Steven English, Jr.; also survived by 12 great-grandchildren.

Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed in Dorothy’s memory to St. Andrew’s Christian Community, 5802 Roland Ave., Baltimore MD 21210. A guest book is available at www.lemmonfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy English as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

