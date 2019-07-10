NORTH BEACH — Earl David Berkley, 82, of North Beach passed away July 6, 2019. He was born September 26, 1936 in Powderly, KY to James Austin and Lillian Pearline (Ball) Berkley. Earl was one of 13 children and was raised in Owensboro, KY. He married Pauline Davis October 31, 1956 and they primarily lived in North Beach. He joined the United States Air Force and served in Saudi Arabia and Thailand during the Vietnam War. Earl retired from the Air Force on June 30, 1978 after 23 years of service. Following his retirement, Earl went to work as a carpenter and would gladly help anyone with projects. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, carpentry projects, spending time with his family and teasing his grandchildren. Earl will be remembered for his wise cracks, Santa belly and willingness to help anyone. Earl is survived by his wife of 62 years Pauline Marie Berkley of North Beach, daughter Patricia King and husband Robert of Prince Frederick, sons Wayne Berkley of Centreville and Bruce Berkley and wife Mary of Owings, grandchildren Sharlene Jones, Heather and Bruce Lyons, and David, Josh, Wayne, Alexis, Gabi, Grant and Katie Berkley and 9 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son David Berkley. Family and friends will be received Friday, July 12 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings where a service will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Southern Memorial Gardens. To leave a condolence visit www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.
