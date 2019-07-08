Earl David Berkley, 82, of North Beach passed away July 6, 2019. He was born Sept. 26, 1936 in Powderly, KY, to James Austin and Lillian Pearline (Ball) Berkley. Earl was one of 13 children and was raised in Owensboro, KY.
He married Pauline Davis on Oct. 31, 1956 and they primarily lived in North Beach. He joined the United States Air Force and served in Saudi Arabia and Thailand during the Vietnam War. Earl retired from the Air Force on June 30, 1978 after 23 years of service. Following his retirement, Earl went to work as a carpenter and would gladly help anyone with projects.
In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, carpentry projects, spending time with his family and teasing his grandchildren. Earl will be remembered for his wise cracks, Santa belly and willingness to help anyone.
Earl is survived by his wife of 62 years, Pauline Marie Berkley, of North Beach; daughter, Patricia King and husband Robert, of Prince Frederick; sons: Wayne Berkley, of Centreville; Bruce Berkley and wife Mary, of Owings; grandchildren: Sharlene Jones, Heather and Bruce Lyons, David, Josh, Wayne, Alexis, Gabi, Grant and Katie Berkley; and nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, David Berkley.
Family and friends will be received Friday, July 12 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings, where a service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Southern Memorial Gardens.
To leave a condolence, visit: www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.