BOCA RATON, Fla. — With great sadness I announce the peaceful passing of Earl V. Whipple of Annapolis, Md., at his home in Boca Raton, Fla., on Feb. 23, 2021, with his beloved wife of 45 years, Elena, by his side.
Donations may be made to the Shani-Jinaki Whipple Scholarship Fund for the physically challenged at the College of Southern Maryland in Prince Frederick, Md.
