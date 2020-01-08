KNOXVILLE — Mr. Edward Longosky, 93, of Knoxville, MD passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living of Hagerstown where he has been living for the last year.
Born on December 17, 1926 in Gallitzin, PA, he was the son of the late Charles and Catherine Longosky.
Mr. Longosky went to school in Gallitzin, PA and worked at the railroad, served 20 years in the US Air Force, plus 28 years at the Government Printing Office. He and his wife Marina Longosky got married in Spain and were married 50 years before she passed away. They moved from Calvert County, MD to Frederick, MD in 2007 where they resided with their daughter Tina and son-in-law Scott.
He enjoyed playing all sports especially when he won which was most of the time. He was an excellent cribbage and poker player. He also enjoyed eating shrimp, scallops and French fries while drinking his manhattans or martinis with dinner.
Mr. Longosky came from a family of seven siblings who are all deceased: Pearl Kaner, Blanche Zaccaro, Charles Longosky, Frank Longosky, Bruno Longosky, and Jennie Longosky. He is survived by his oldest son Edward Longosky Jr (wife Jacqui); middle son Henry Longosky (wife Amy); and youngest daughter Tina Decker (husband Scott). He has 13 grandchildren: Daniel Kapaska II (wife — Sarah), Shawn Kapaska (wife — Danielle), Samantha Christ (husband — Warren Christ), Alexandra Decker, Nicholas Longosky (wife — Amanda), Kristina Longosky, Matthew Longosky, Eric Longosky, Holly Longosky, Josh Longosky, Justin Longosky, Grace Longosky, and Luke Longosky. He also has 5 great grandchildren: Jazzy Whitaker, Rylan Kapaska, Rowan Kapaska, Daniel Kapaska III, and Natalie Decker.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 N. Maple Ave. in Brunswick.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 4 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Petersville, 4231 Catholic Church Rd., Knoxville, MD. Rev. Msgr. Robert J. Jaskot will be the celebrant.
Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Rd., Clinton, MD 20735.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Red Cross.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.