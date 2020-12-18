SOLOMONS — Edward Martin “Ted” Evans, 86, of Solomons, Md., died on December 12, 2020. He was born on October 8, 1934, in Milwaukee, Wisc., and adopted at birth by Edward M. Evans Sr. His early life was spent in Huntington, WV. During his school years he moved several times between there and the Buffalo, NY area. Upon graduation from high school in 1952 he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. While stationed at MCB Quantico, Va., he met Audrey Mae Bowen, who was then working for the FBI in Washington, D.C. They married on June 11, 1955, and upon his honorable discharge moved to Audrey’s home in Calvert County, where they remained for their lifetime.
In 1956 he became a Maryland State Trooper, with an early assignment to the Prince Frederick Detachment for some eight years. The rest of his career was spent in various staff and command positions across the State, including Barrack Commander, Planning and Research, Chief, Field Operations Bureau and Deputy Superintendent. He retired in 1986 after a respected 30-year career.
After retirement he had a second career as a field representative for Owen Jones, Real Estate Appraisals.
In 1987 Audrey and Ted purchased an older home on Saint John’s Creek in Dowell. After over a year of tearing down, rebuilding, and remodeling, they finally had their dream home. A place where they, their family, and friends, could enjoy crabbing, boating, gatherings, and all the other joys of living on the water.
Ted loved his family and friends and enjoyed every moment spent with them. He especially looked forward to annual family vacations to Nags Head, NC, referring to them as the best week of the year. Other favorites were day trips with his local friends for lunch outings and the monthly retired Trooper breakfast. Ted was an avid reader of history and pop culture frequently quizzing his grandchildren on current events and modern technology.
He is survived by his children, Mike Evans (Susan), Tim Evans, Kathy Evans, Patty Castillo (Rory). Eight grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren, sister Mary Hustead (Don), brothers John Patrick Evans (Carol), Michael Evans (Bruce), and Paul Evans. Recently discovered half siblings, Karen, John, Kyle, Todd, and Bonnie from Milwaukee, WI.
He was predeceased by his wife, his father, three stepmother, and two half-brothers (Larry & Lee)
His remains will be interred with those of his wife at Asbury Methodist Cemetery, Barstow, MD.
A celebration of life will take place at a later time when Covid restrictions permit.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to MSPAA Memorial Fund, Jack Howard, 1750 South Plantation Drive, Dunkirk, MD 20754.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.
