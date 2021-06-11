HUNTINGTOWN — E. Thomas Thompson, 84, of Huntingtown passed away June 4, 2021, at Calvert County Nursing Home, Calvert Hospice Unit. He was born June 4, 1937, in Grove City, Pa., to Thomas Archie and Bertha Viola (Stewart) Thompson.
He graduated from Grove City High School in 1955. He entered the Army Reserves when he was 16 and went into the regular Army in 1956. He graduated from Slippery Rock State College in 1964 with a Bachelor of Arts in Education and a Masters of Education in 1967. While teaching in Babcock School System, he met Joan Brusik and they were married in 1969. Together they taught in Prince George’s County, moving to Calvert County to both teach and have a small farm, Pine View Ltd., in Huntingtown.
Tom’s love of animals, farming and showing Morgan horses completed a full circle in his life.
