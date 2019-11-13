EASTON —Elizabeth “Beth” Catherine Rehkemper Burgess, 43, of Easton, MD, died on November 3, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of Easton. She was surrounded by family and friends.

Beth is survived by her son William and husband John Burgess of Easton, MD; mother Molly Rehkemper of Chesapeake Beach, MD; and sister and brother in law, Jennifer and Jamie Humphreys of North Beach, MD.

Visitation will be held on November 16, 2019 from 1:00 P.M to 2:00 P.M. at Easton Church of God in Easton, MD. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 P.M.

Service information

Nov 16
Visitation
Saturday, November 16, 2019
1:00PM-2:00PM
Easton Church of God
1009 North Washington Street
Easton, MD 21601
Nov 16
Service
Saturday, November 16, 2019
2:00PM
Easton Church of God
1009 North Washington Street
Easton, MD 21601
