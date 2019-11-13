EASTON —Elizabeth “Beth” Catherine Rehkemper Burgess, 43, of Easton, MD, died on November 3, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of Easton. She was surrounded by family and friends.
Beth is survived by her son William and husband John Burgess of Easton, MD; mother Molly Rehkemper of Chesapeake Beach, MD; and sister and brother in law, Jennifer and Jamie Humphreys of North Beach, MD.
Visitation will be held on November 16, 2019 from 1:00 P.M to 2:00 P.M. at Easton Church of God in Easton, MD. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 P.M.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.