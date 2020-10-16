LUSBY — Ella Jane Bowen born on December 20, 1927, passed away October 9, 2020 at the Asbury Solomons Skilled Nursing facility in Solomons Island, Maryland with her family at her bedside.
She was born at the Merrimac coal mine community in Montgomery County, Virginia.
She was the daughter of Thomas Davis and Dada Weeks.
She attended school in Floyd County, Virginia.
She was a founding member of The First Baptist Church of Calvert County, Maryland. She enjoyed travel in North America.
Her artistic talent was expressed in her work with textiles. Examples of her work earned her multiple first place and grand prize recognition in the county fair. She is known for her expertise in quilt making.
Survivors include George Rodney and Margaret Altizer, Connie and Ed Ridel, Roy and Margaret Altizer, and Betty Merkle. 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
She is predeceased by husbands George Esker Altizer and Malcolm Joe Bowen a.k.a. Mr. Joe, as well as sons Rodger Dale Altizer and Tommy Bowen. Services were held by Rausch Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.