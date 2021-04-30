ST. LEONARD — Eugene Levi Randolph, 83, of St. Leonard, Md., passed away surrounded by his family on April 24, 2021, at his home. Born on February 3, 1938, in Chattanooga, Tenn., he was the last living of seven sons of the late James Alfred and Molly Welch Randolph.
Eugene served in the Army from 1961-1963. He was in the Signal Corp stationed in Fort Monmouth, N.J., achieving the rank of Private First Class when he transferred to the Reserve until his discharge in 1967.
An avid nature lover, he especially loved caring for his birds that he feed every morning and evening. He was a strong, dedicated, hardworking man and a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Eugene is survived by his wife, Diana R. Randolph, father of Melaney Crosby, Gregory Randolph, Alicia Andrews, Elizabeth Wolfe, and Derrick Richmond. Grandfather of 16, he is also survived by nine Great Grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 29, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. at the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, MD, where services will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021, at 11 a.m.
Interment will follow in Chesapeake Highlands Memorial Gardens in Port Republic. Should friends desire, Memorial contributions may be made to any local Animal Shelter of your choice.
