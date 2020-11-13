SOLOMONS — Eva Chris Maskaleris of Solomons died October 26, 2020. She was born August 8, 1924 in Enid, Okla., to Christ and Hresula Hronopulos.
She graduated from Enid High School and then the Enid Business College. In 1943 she came to Washington, D.C., to help as a WWII “Government Girl” in the war effort. She worked at the National Academy of Sciences where she rose to the position of Department Director’s Administrative Assistant in the department responsible for finding cures for tropical diseases. At the same time, she also started to work on her college degree at George Washington University, where she graduated with a BA in Elementary Education in 1957. While attending George Washington University she met and then married her now deceased husband of 54 years, Christos Maskaleris, in 1949.
In 1964, she and her two children followed Christos to Australia for three years where he was responsible for establishing NASA’s space tracking network in that country. Upon returning from Australia, the family settled in Camp Springs where she raised both of her children. She and Christos moved to Heritage Harbor in Annapolis where she lived for 20 years, followed by a move after her husband’s death to Asbury Solomons, Md., in 2013.
Over the years she took an active part in many volunteer and civic activities. These activities included serving as a member of the Women’s Commission of Prince Georges County and acting as a Docent at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., where she gave guided tours to school children.
She was also a 40-year member of the American Association of University Women and a Board Member of the Newark, Ohio, Heisey Collectors of America. However, her greatest love since she was 12 years old, was singing in the many choirs and choruses wherever she lived.
She is survived by her two children, Michael Maskaleris (Susan) of Waldorf, Md.; Deidre Lenderking (David) of Rockingham, Va.; her three grandchildren, Alex and Allison Maskaleris of Waldorf, Md.; and Caitlin Davidson (Stephen) of Bronx, N.Y.; as well as her sister Deme Vrla of Dallas, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Asbury Solomons Benevolence Fund. Interment will be private at Arlington Cemetery at a later date where she will rest in perpetuity next to her beloved husband Chris. Condolences to the family may be made at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.