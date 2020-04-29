PRINCE FREDERICK — Evelyn Elizabeth Bowen, “Sissy”, of Prince Frederick, Maryland passed away on April 23, 2020. Elizabeth was born on May 21, 1931 to the late Thomas M. and Evelyn H. Bowen of Barstow, MD. She graduated from Calvert County High School in 1948. After graduating from school, she worked for C & P Telephone Company in Prince Frederick, Maryland. In 1949 she attended Maryland General School of Nursing in Baltimore, Maryland and graduated with a Degree of Nursing. She worked at Maryland General Hospital from 1952-1955. In 1955 she started working as a registered nurse at Calvert Memorial Hospital, Prince Frederick, Maryland until she retired from there in 1992.
Elizabeth is preceded in death by her brother, William Thomas Bowen. She is survived by sister Martha B. Jones and brother Douglas R. Bowen (Jean). She is also survived by sister in law Betty R. Bowen, cousins, nieces and nephews. Special thanks to her niece Lynn Bowen and nephew Mark Watson who were dedicated to taking care of her for many years.
A private service will be held at Asbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Calvert Hospice or Full Gospel Assembly of God Church.
