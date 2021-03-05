PRINCE FREDERICK — Evelyn Estelle “Pat” Coyle was born on March 22, 1943, in Prince Frederick, Md., to Addie Estelle and Benjamin Wilson Cochrane. She passed away on February 20, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Barbara Linehan, her husband Michael Coyle and her beloved sons Billy Copsey and Lance Copsey. Pat is survived by her mother of 75 years, Betty Cochrane May, granddaughters Molly Copsey and Besse Copsey of Annapolis and her siblings Frankie Cochrane of Prince Frederick; Sandra Morgan of Barefoot Bay, Fla.; Anne Lundregan of Greenbrier, Tenn.; Billy Cochrane of Prince Frederick; Kay Atwood of Rockvale, Tenn.; and Dale Cochrane of Lusby. Also surviving are her close cousin Bucky Gardner, brother-in law Gary Coyle and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Pat was a member of Calvert High School Class of 1961. For over 50 years she was a cosmetologist in her own salons, Pat’s Beauty Rama in Barstow then Shear Perfection in Chesapeake Beach. She later worked at Roxy Salon in Rose Haven. She loved spending time with friends and family, playing golf, cheering on the Redskins, watching NASCAR, (especially Tony Stewart) and eating hard crabs with a glass of Bud Light over ice. In the summer she liked to vacation in Ocean City and Bethany Beach. She loved to bake and generously shared her cakes and pies with family, friends and neighbors.
Pat was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 206 in Chesapeake Beach and enjoyed attending events at Elks Lodge 2620 in Prince Frederick with her husband Mike. Her family and friends will honor her memory with a Celebration of Life later this year. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.