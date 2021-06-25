PORT REPUBLIC — Evonne Ellen Thompson, 63, of Port Republic, Md., passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, June 10, 2021, with her husband by her side. She was born in Lebanon, Va., on August 29, 1957, to the late Kyle Emory Thompson and Eura Vaughn (Fuller) Thompson.
She grew up on a farm in Honaker, Va., and graduated from Honaker High School. Evonne earned a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Clinch Valley College of the University of Virginia in Wise, Va. She went on to earn a master’s degree in Curriculum & Instruction from Western Maryland College, Westminster, Md.
Evonne enjoyed a 35-year career in education. She taught for five years in Virginia, first at Powell Valley Primary School in Big Stone Gap, Virginia and then at Orcutt Baptist School in Newport News, Virginia. Evonne then taught for 30 years in Calvert County Public Schools, first at Appeal Elementary and then Southern Middle in Lusby, Md. She retired at the end of the 2014-2015 school year.
She was an avid reader in her retirement years along with traveling extensively throughout the world and enjoying time with friends, family, and her five wonderful grandchildren. Evonne was kind, loving and respected by all who knew her.
Evonne is survived by her husband Ronald C. Flom of Port Republic; sisters Freda Katherine (Kitty) Lusby (Maurice) of Prince Frederick, Md., and Nancy (Thompson) Bensing of North Beach, Md.; brothers Joe Willie Thompson (Shirley) and Rice Luther (RL) Thompson (Kaye) of Honaker, Va.; step-daughters Kebbie Crout of Selbyville, Del.; Christine Durose (Matt) of Manassas, Va.; and Jennifer St. John-Foster (Dylan) of Harrison, N.Y.; and grandchildren Madelyn, Preston, Conrad, Amelia, and Thatcher. She was preceded in death by her brother Roby Keith Thompson and sister Susan Kay (Thompson) McClain.
An outdoor Celebration of Life will be held at Evonne’s home at 4215 Tupelo Court in Port Republic, on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. and a Celebration of Life service will follow at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Arthritis Foundation at www.arthritis.org/donate and/or Friends of Felines, Inc., Port Republic, at www.friends-of-felines.com/help.php.
On July 10, 2021, Evonne will return home to Big A Mountain and her final resting place in the Thompson Family Cemetery in Honaker, Va.
