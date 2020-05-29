ST. LEONARD — Gerard Michael Fragman, age 36, of St. Leonard, MD, entered eternal peace and jubilation on May 14, 2020. He is survived by his loving father and mother, Gerard William and Christine Warwick Fragman; brother, Dominic Fragman; brother, Charles Fragman and significant other, Bernadeth Vaznaian; sister, Rebecca Jackson, and brother-in-law, Michael Jackson, Jr. He also leaves behind the love of grandparents, Charles Lee “Timmy” and Amparo Marmito “Emmy” Warwick as well as many caring aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. He thrived as an uncle to five nieces and nephews and as a community volunteer. Gerard was a unique, creative, and free spirit who enjoyed music, writing, art, collecting, and sharing. He renewed a reverence for life and made numerous friends (human, furry, leafy, and crustaceous) as an employee of Chesapeake’s Bounty. He was generous with his love and, in return, was loved by many for his kindness and authenticity. His passion for living life on his own terms and bright smile will be sorely missed.
