HOLLAN POINT —Grandison Greer “Buck” Allen, Jr., 79, of Holland Point, MD & Honolulu, HI passed away December 4, 2019. He was born September 26,1940 in Washington, D.C. to Grandison Greer Sr. & Lillian (May) Allen. Grandison was a graduate of Penn State University & University of Southern California with master’s degrees in public administration & civil engineering. He was a civil engineer, owning & operating Kaikor Construction. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with family, friends, fishing, playing bridge & traveling.
Grandison is survived by his wife Kay J. Allen of Holland Point, MD & Honolulu, HI; children: Kari Greenwell & husband Robert of Honolulu, HI; Kelly Griffin & husband Luke of Sacramento, CA, & Kristi Nickols & husband Patrick of Long Beach, CA. Grandchildren Brianna, Jenna, Alyssa, Tanner, Riley, Allison & Zachary, brother Gerald Allen of Florida & sister Gay Duty of Virginia.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society.
