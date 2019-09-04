ARARAT, NC —Hermetta Armiger, 71, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Aug 21, 2019. She lived in Maryland for 68 years, most of it in Calvert County. She moved to North Carolina four years ago. She was preceded in death by her parents Everett Quinton and Mollie Ettamae Hersey and brother Jerry Richard Lawson. She is survived by her loving husband Roger L. Armiger Sr.; children Hermetta Ann (Bobby) Gibson, Roger L. (Liz) Armiger Jr., Charlotte E. Viland, and Everett (Heather) Armiger; grandchildren Angela Neale, Melissa Campbell, Roger Armiger III, Kayla and Eric Viland, Kyran and Jaimi Gibson, and Gracesyn and Kineigh Armiger; and great grandchildren Terrell, Marissa and Joshua Neale, Caiden and Logan Campbell, and soon to be born Alayna Rae Hawksworth. Memorial services were held Saturday August 24th at Gentry Funeral Home in NC.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest News
- One dies in Calvert motorcycle crash
- Hoyer hosts 17th annual Women’s Equality Day Luncheon
- Time for a fresh start in the classroom
- Right, Meg? Wrangling with change
- SMECO to refund members’ capital credits
- Department of Public Works Announces New Solid Waste Fees
- State's attorney, court announce drug distribution indictments
- Calendar add
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 7$0 Auditions. If accepted, there is tuition for participation.
-
Sep 7
-
Sep 7$0 audition
-
Sep 7$0 audition
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.