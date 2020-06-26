Hollis Fonds Wilbanks ""Bo""

Hollis Fonds Wilbanks

HOLLIS WILBANKS

LUSBY — Hollis Fonds "Bo" Wilbanks, 77, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 from complications following a stroke. He was a longtime resident of Calvert County, Maryland.

Bo was born on February 1, 1943 in Denver to Millard Grant Wilbanks and LaVerne Crist. In his early years his family spent time in Alaska, where he developed a lifelong love of the outdoors. He served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War, where he worked as a lab technician. On June 17, 1978, he married Linda Anne Wilbanks and together they had four children.

Bo worked as a self-employed brick mason in Old Town Alexandria, where hundreds of clients benefited from his skilled craftsmanship. His three sons inherited his entrepreneurial spirit and his talent for working with his hands. Bo loved to talk to strangers and collected friends and acquaintances easily. He was a committed Christian and contributed greatly to the construction of Rock Church of Southern Maryland (now Crossroad Christian Church). Some of his happiest moments were spent tending his garden and potted plants, fishing in the Chesapeake Bay, and spending time with his family.

Bo is survived by his wife, Linda "Anne" Wilbanks, their children, Jessica Wilbanks (Jacob), Obere Wilbanks (Tiffany), Sam Wilbanks (Lorena), and Joshua Wilbanks (Caitlin), a daughter from a previous marriage, Melissa Updegrove (Darryl), his two sisters, Nancy Mauldin and Gwen Haigwood (Rod), and seven grandchildren, Grant Updegrove, Evan Updegrove, Piper Green, Jack Wilbanks, Silas Reimer, Ariana Wilbanks, and Zoey Wilbanks. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, half-sister Eileen Bruce, and half-brother Lynn McDougal.

Arrangements by Lee Funeral Home in Owings, Maryland.

