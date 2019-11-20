OWINGS — Homer Wilson Hall, son of the late Manning Hall and Rebecca Hutchins, passed away on November 15, 2019 at the age of 74. Born in April 1945 in Prince Frederick, he was the baby of the family and grew up with his siblings, Glenn, Betty and Jean. He graduated from Calvert High and several years later married Suzanne Swann. They lived in Upper Marlboro for a short time before moving back to Calvert County for good. Homer was a member of the Army National Guard, obtained his degree from Strayer College, and then spent the majority of his professional life working for the DC government as a tax auditor until retirement in 2007. He and Suzanne had two children, Dawn and David, and raised their family in Owings. He was a very active member of Smithville United Methodist Church and was incredibly blessed by his Church family. After retirement, Homer loved being outside, looking for every reason to run a bush hog and carefully cultivating squash in his garden. But most importantly, he took absolute care of his wife, Suzanne, during her long-term illness and was a devoted husband until she passed in 2012. Homer is survived by his two children, David, wife Betsy, and Dawn, husband Joe, and grandchildren Riley, Brycen, Keira, Andrew and Jenna. Family and friends will be received Sunday, November 24 from 2:00-5:00pm at Rausch Funeral Home in Owings. A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 25 at 11:00am at Smithville United Methodist Church.
