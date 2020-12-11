LUSBY — Isaiah Michael Ingram
An honors student at Jackson State University, math major and honors graduate of Calvert High School in Prince Frederick passed away peacefully November 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He leaves to cherish his beloved parents, god parents, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a host of beloved family and friends. On Saturday, Mr. Ingram will lie instate at Holy Temple Holiness Church, 2016 W. Pratt St., Family Hour — 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.