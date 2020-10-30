CHESAPEAKE BEACH — Jay Knapp Magtutu, 86, of Chesapeake Beach, Md., died Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in Hospice of the Chesapeake, Annapolis, Md.
She was born September 27, 1934, in Washington D.C., the daughter of Edgar, Sr., and Nathalia Knapp.
She was married to Nicholas Magtutu for 67 years.
She is survived by her children, Margo, Michael and Gregory and his wife, Loree; grandchildren, Jay and his wife Maryann, Michael Jr., Crystal, Lisa, and Nicholas; great-grandchildren, Davion, Aalayah, Zaeviar, Devin, Dustin, Bryden, and Dakota, and a large extended family.
The family will receive friends in Rausch Funeral Home 8325 Mt. Harmony Ln. Owings, MD on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, from 6-9 p.m.
Services will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester, Va.
