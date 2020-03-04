PRINCE FREDERICK — Jennie (Anne) Rose Martin, 92, of Prince Frederick passed away February 28, 2020. She was born December 10, 1927 in Newfield, NJ to Carmen Rosmondo and Catherine Negri. Anne was raised in Newfield, NJ and graduated from Clayton High School. Following high school, she attended Lewis Hotel Training School at The Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C., where she specialized in nutrition. Anne worked as a diet supervisor at Walter Reed Army Hospital until March of 1951. She married Charles Martin on October 7, 1950 and they lived in many places during his time in the service. They started their lives together in the D.C. area and then moved to Bermuda, England, Vacaville, CA, Travis Air Force Base in CA, Manhattan, KS, and Newfield, NJ, before settling back in the D.C. area in 1963. They moved to District Heights in 1969, where they raised their family. In 2004, she and Charles built their home in Prince Frederick. Anne thoroughly enjoyed volunteering with Family Services and The American Red Cross out of Andrews Air Force Base. Part of her responsibilities were to greet POW’s who were coming home from war and help them get readjusted to civilian life. She also helped with financial counseling, welcome packages for military members stationed at Andrews, and coordinating and collecting supplies for disaster victims. During Vietnam, she helped families send Christmas packages and recordings to their loved ones overseas. But her vocation was always as wife and mother. In her spare time, Anne enjoyed cooking, ceramics, traveling, spending time with her family and gathering for Sunday dinners. Anne is survived by her husband of 69 years Charles E. Martin, children Robert Martin (Ruth) of Waldorf, Linda Johnson (A. Steve) of Houston, TX, David Martin (Susan) of Prince Frederick, and Cathy Martin of Chesapeake Beach, grandchildren Michael, Rhett, Stephen, and Maria Martin, Deanna Baran, Patricia, Christopher, and William Johnson, Ana Lomb, Erica Cooke, and David “DB” Martin, Jr., and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her aunt Lucy Rosmondo of Crown Point, Indiana. Family and friends will be received Wednesday, March 4 from 5-8 PM at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 1:00 PM at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Interment will take place in Resurrection Cemetery. www.rauschfuneralhomes.com
+1
+1
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest Special Section
Latest News
- Lusby man indicted for rape, abuse of minor
- Charles man pleads guilty to animal cruelty
- Company, foundation, honor local chief
- Shrawder is named Calvert's top deputy
- Friendship Dance raises, then lowers, the bar
- Committee hosts Health and Wellness Fair
- The current Democratic leadership has permanently damaged the country (copy)
- Right, Meg? Cough control
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
-
Mar 4
-
Mar 4
-
Mar 6
-
Mar 7
-
Mar 7
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.