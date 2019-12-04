NORTH BEACH —Jennie Aktarian Geissdorfer, 91, of North Beach, Maryland went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 22, 2019. She was a retired accountant for the US Government and the widow of Walter Hans Geissdorfer. She is survived by her son, Walter Hans Geissdorfer, Jr. and his wife Sandra, of Rose Haven, MD; daughter-in-law Joan Geissdorfer; and three grandchildren, Michelle, Samantha and Stephen Geissdorfer. Mrs. Geissdorfer is preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Raffaela Aktarian; son, Ronald William Geissdorfer; brother, Ralph Aktarian and a sister, Mary Aktarian Forleo. Graveside funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Monday, December 2, 2019 at Northern Neck Memorial Gardens, 268 Northumberland Highway #B, Callao, VA 22435.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in North Beach, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Heartland Hospice, 7001 Johnnycake Road, #204, Windsor Mill, MD 21244.
